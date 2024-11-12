From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Recent figures indicate a surge in school-related threats of violence across the city, state and country in the early months of this academic year. However, experts caution that it is too early to determine if this upward trend will continue throughout the rest of the year.

According to the School District of Philadelphia, there were 80 school-related threats against students, teachers or schools so far in the 2024-25 school year. If the current pace continues, it could exceed last year’s report of more than 400.

A school district spokesperson declined to comment on the numbers.

State Attorney General Michelle Henry issued a statement to the media last month about rising school-related threats of violence across the commonwealth, most of which she attributed to social media pranks.

Henry said she is reluctant to criminally charge students.

“However, intentional false reports traumatize other students and the school community at large, while hampering overall efforts to keep schools and students safe,” Henry stated via a news release.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the number of school-focused threats of violence to its anonymous tip line, Safe2Say Something, increased by about 50% this school year.

The figures come at a time when the number of homicides in Philadelphia dropped about 40%, compared to the same period in 2023, according to the latest figures from the City Controller’s office.