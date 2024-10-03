Philly nonprofit thrilled over financial boost to prevent gun violence

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Five years ago, veteran Philadelphia journalist Solomon Jones experienced the harsh reality of gun violence firsthand. Known for his work across the city — even once writing for WHYY — Jones couldn’t escape the epidemic that has touched too many others in the city.

In an interview with WHYY News, he explained how someone opened fire, killing his son’s classmate in South Philadelphia. He was 15 years old. Sitting at the teenager’s funeral was surreal for Jones.

“He was buried in his uniform,” Jones said. “All I could see was my son. All I could see was all of our sons.”

Jones was compelled to do something. He founded ManUpPHL, an anti-gun violence organization.

As Executive Director, he’s committed to supporting young men in Black and brown communities to escape gun violence through mentorship programs.

“We’re going to walk them through this curriculum around job development, financial literacy and trauma, anger management, conflict resolution.” Jones said.

Jones wants to expand the program in hopes of reaching more men. ManUpPHL is the recipient of a $100,000 grant from Everytown Community Safety Fund. His plan is to hire additional staff members and pay for more participants to enroll in the program.

“We’re thrilled.” Jones said. “This was a godsend. It really was exactly the right time.”