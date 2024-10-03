Philly nonprofit thrilled over financial boost to prevent gun violence

ManUpPHL will receive a $100,000 funding grant from Everytown Community Safety Fund to help more men turn from a life of crime to an opportunity to succeed.

Students pose in front of the White House gates

ManUpPHL students at the White House (Sandra Jones/WHYY)

Five years ago, veteran Philadelphia journalist Solomon Jones experienced the harsh reality of gun violence firsthand. Known for his work across the city — even once writing for WHYY — Jones couldn’t escape the epidemic that has touched too many others in the city.

In an interview with WHYY News, he explained how someone opened fire, killing his son’s classmate in South Philadelphia. He was 15 years old. Sitting at the teenager’s funeral was surreal for Jones.

“He was buried in his uniform,” Jones said. “All I could see was my son. All I could see was all of our sons.”

Jones was compelled to do something. He founded ManUpPHL, an anti-gun violence organization.

As Executive Director, he’s committed to supporting young men in Black and brown communities to escape gun violence through mentorship programs.

“We’re going to walk them through this curriculum around job development, financial literacy and trauma, anger management, conflict resolution.” Jones said.

Jones wants to expand the program in hopes of reaching more men. ManUpPHL is the recipient of a $100,000 grant from Everytown Community Safety Fund. His plan is to hire additional staff members and pay for more participants to enroll in the program.

“We’re thrilled.” Jones said. “This was a godsend. It really was exactly the right time.”

  • a student cheers at a Phillies game
    McCloskey students at a Phillies game (Sandra Jones/WHYY)
  • students walk through Temple
    Pennypacker students on tour to Temple University (Sandra Jones/WHYY)
  • students pose for a picture
    ManUpPHL student mentees at Hershey Park during a mini summer camp (Sandra Jones/WHYY)
  • students take pictures
    ManUpPHL student mentees at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. (Sandra Jones/WHYY)

Everytown Community Safety Fund has invested over $2 million into twenty gun violence intervention organizations across the country.

“We are proud to announce ManUpPHL has been awarded a 2024 grant from the Everytown Community Safety Fund,” said Michael-Sean Spence, managing director of Community Safety Initiatives at Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund and creator of the Everytown Community Safety Fund.

“ManUpPHL’s crucial work to address the root causes of gun violence have had a transformative impact on Philadelphia’s youth and young adults, amplifying their experience with gun violence and empowering them to co-design safer communities.”

Jones says the goal is to save young Black men who are most impacted by gun violence.

“The streets will give them an opportunity quickly. We need to be able to give them legitimate opportunities in order for them to avoid going back from where they’ve already come,” Jones said.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Sandra Jones headshot

