Gun violence prevention advocates, community members gather for Bridging Blocks event

Gun violence prevention advocates, leaders and community members gathered for WHYY News’s Community Engagement team’s first annual public safety and belonging cookout at the Pomelo flower shop in Germantown on Saturday.

Participants shared personal stories and information about their gun violence prevention work while connecting with one another over food from Eatable Delights.

Candace Wright, of Shoot Basketballs Not People, a Philadelphia organization that runs a youth basketball program and teaches violence prevention to young people, said she was there to network and collaborate.

“I feel like there’s so many different organizations out here that support the mission of having an impact on the violence in our community,” she said. “But I feel like a lot of the organizations are doing their own work, on their own, and not necessarily collaborating with other organizations.”

There has been a 37% decrease in homicides compared to 2023, and a nearly 40% decrease in shootings compared to this same time last year, according to city statistics.

But Jamal Johnson of Stop Killing Us said that’s not enough. Gun violence prevention needs to still be a “priority” for elected officials and leaders. The fact that nearly 700 people have been shot so far this year in Philadelphia is evidence that the crisis continues, Johnson said.

“I think that people, if they come on the street, or if they’re involved in the street, they would agree with me that we still have a lot of shooting and killing,” he said. “So we still have a high level of gun violence. But the fact that it’s not being spoken of … causes, I think, people to believe that things have gotten a whole lot better, when, in reality, I don’t think they have.”