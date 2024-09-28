School safety: Survey finds most teachers question active shooter drills

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Teachers deal with nearly all types of challenges in the classroom. While they are pretty equipped to handle most of them, school shooter incidents have taken their toll.

Arthur Steinberg, President of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers explained, “Our members report mixed opinions about the utility of safety drills, but many agree that they are traumatizing and underscore the absolute failure of state and federal government to appropriately regulate the firearms industry and trade.”

A new RAND survey reveals that the sentiments expressed by Steinberg regarding school safety and active shooter drills mirror those of teachers across the country.

Researchers administered a survey to a randomly selected sample of 1,020 K–12 teachers using the American Teacher Panel.

According to RAND, the survey “specifically asked whether such drills made teachers feel more or less safe and prepared to respond to active assailant events and teachers’ perceptions of their students’ feelings about such drills, as well as whether supports were available to students and staff during and following drills.”

The RAND survey pointed out some key findings:

One in six K–12 teachers nationally works in a district that has been touched by gun violence since the 2019–2020 school year.

Schools do not typically announce when an active shooter drill will occur to students and parents, and many schools are not providing support to help students and staff manage any stress or anxiety that such drills often cause.

Teachers are split on whether participation in drills makes them feel more prepared to respond to active shooter incidents: Slightly less than half said that drills make them feel more prepared, and half perceived drills as having no impact on preparedness. A slight majority of teachers (54%) reported that drills make students feel more prepared to respond to such incidents.