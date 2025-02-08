From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Acclaimed worldwide for his classical piano performances, Lang Lang discovered his passion for the instrument as a toddler. It’s hardly surprising, then, that the foundation bearing his name is now teaching piano to second- and third-grade students at 10 Philadelphia schools.

Born to musically inclined parents, Lang Lang made his first public recital appearance at age five, according to his biography. A native of Shenyang, China, he has performed with premier orchestras around the world and moved to the city in 1997 to study at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia.

Locally, his Keys of Inspiration program is offered at Thomas Holmes Elementary, Francis Scott Key Elementary, Fox Chase Elementary, Southwark Elementary, Thomas Mifflin Elementary, Northeast Community Propel Academy, Jay Hampton Moore Elementary, and Edward T. Steele Elementary.

Lukas Barwinski Brown, CEO of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation, said that approximately 5,000 Philadelphia students currently participate in Keys of Inspiration. Brown explained, “The program is integrated into the curriculum of every school. ” It uses music to enhance English, math, and science instruction and was created 11 years ago in Boston.

In Philadelphia, the foundation intends to expand the program by two more grades each year until all students have the chance to participate. Keys of Inspiration now operates in 100 public schools throughout the U.S., as well as 150 schools in China and five in London.

According to Brown, “Depending on the size of the class 25-to-35, [students] we are bringing high-quality, state-of-[the]-art keyboards. Every student has headphones and practically the entire class can learn how to play and how to read music at the same time.” While the foundation invests about $50,000 per school for the equipment, the district provides the teacher and the space.