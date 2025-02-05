From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In the 1980s, Philadelphia educator and justice advocate Ruth Bacon championed a nursery program for the wives and girlfriends of incarcerated fathers at Graterford Prison. She believed that maintaining meaningful bonds eased the trauma and estrangement typically associated with incarceration, and she also helped create the school district’s Parents Cooperative Nursery.

Decades later, her legacy endures at the School District of Philadelphia’s Juvenile Justice Services Center, where a new music space now bears her name. The facility houses young people for the court system, while they await a hearing of the cases.

Dubbed “Ruth’s Room,” it was dedicated last week in a ceremony that drew her son, actor and Philadelphia native Kevin Bacon, along with his brother Michael and several district and city officials, including Mayor Cherelle Parker and School Superintendent Tony Watlington, Sr.

“Our Dad has a street named after him and a mural, so this is our mom’s chance,” said Kevin Bacon. “This is a beautiful room, and young people are going to get a chance to make music.” His father, Edmund Bacon, who died in 2005, was a renowned architect, educator and longtime executive director of Philadelphia’s City Planning Commission. Ruth Bacon died in 1991.

The new music facility is the centerpiece of Rock to the Future’s program for youth at the center. According to Jessica Craft, founder and CEO, the nonprofit began working with a small group of students in 2022 but has since expanded to serve hundreds every year.

“As we expanded, we realized that the young people needed a dedicated space for music, one where they could create, collaborate and perform with the support of amazing partners. We’ve built this beautiful, inspiring space where joy, creativity and community thrives in a room named in honor of Ruth Bacon, a devoted educator and justice advocate.”

Financial support for Ruth’s Room came from SixDegrees.org, a nonprofit Kevin Bacon founded in 2011.

The Bacon Brothers — Kevin and Michael — are known for performing in the Philly area and nationwide. Their recent track, “Philly Thing,” an ode to the city, was performed and recorded with some of the students from the Rock the Future program.

Stacy Huston, executive director of SixDegrees.org, said the organization seeks out grassroots nonprofits using the arts to improve young people’s lives.

“We believe in the power of collective action. That is why we’re so excited today,” Huston said. “It’s no secret that we are in really tough times, especially those in marginalized communities. Nonprofits are already fighting very hard with limited funding and resources to create lifesaving programs in a lot of ways.”