David Luis Gonzalez is an artist, TedX speaker, podcast host, and support coach for the “I Am More” program at Community College of Philadelphia. His goal in life is to change the narrative of what people coming from prison look like.

“I was given a second chance for a reason,” says Gonzalez, who spoke with WHYY host Cherri Gregg. “It’s about opportunities and chances that come once in a lifetime.”

Gonzalez was a juvenile lifer. He spent 31 years of a mandatory life without parole sentence following a conviction for first degree homicide. He described himself as a confused, angry, and illiterate kid when he went to prison at age 17.

Born in the Bronx, Gonzalez says his family moved to Philadelphia after he witnessed the murder of his grandfather. That trauma brought out a rage inside of him. By the time he moved to Philly, he adopted the code of the streets. Gonzalez says he soon got caught up in the streets and was charged with homicide.

“I take ownership of what happened that night— complete ownership,” he says, “whether I’m guilty or not, whether I pull the trigger or not I owe my community.”