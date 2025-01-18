From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Growing up in Philadelphia, Na’Zir McFadden would snap plastic coat hangers and wave them through the air. Imagining he was a conductor, he pretended that an entire orchestra was at his command. Clearly, the child had an idea of what his future would hold.

Today at 24, McFadden is assistant conductor of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and he credits much to the music education program that changed his life, Project 440.

McFadden called out his mentor, Joseph Conyers, principal bass at the Philadelphia Orchestra, and its director of music education. “If it won’t open, kick it open,” McFadden said.

“I remember him saying, ‘If there is a door in front of you, knock on the door,” McFadden recalled. “Make a way for yourself and become your own advocate. ”

McFadden still lives by Conyer’s advice. When he was in fifth grade, his dream was to someday conduct. The way a simple baton could command and shape the flow of music captured the child, and he wanted to use gestures alone to call sound to his command. He also wanted to master the clarinet. Eventually, he was accepted into the U.S. Navy Band.

As a young man, he faced his own musical crossroads: continue on the path of the clarinet with the U.S. Navy Band, or accept a coveted position as an assistant conductor with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

“That was one week before I was supposed to go to bootcamp,” McFadden recalled. “I chose to be a conductor because it’s a dream that I always had.”

“I thought I could help the community and have a greater say in the work that we do as classical musicians, as a conductor,” McFadden said. I want to be a leader, I want to be a musician, I want to be a teacher, I want to be an entrepreneur, and I want to be a creative mind. ”

In his role with the Detroit Symphony, McFadden also serves as the music director of the Detroit Symphony Youth Orchestra, working with about 80 students, ages 12 to 19 each session. The most thrilling part, he said, is watching how quickly the young musicians progress once they realize they can succeed when they put in the work.

“What I find very enjoyable about the job is actually watching the progress — watching them change their mindset from I don’t think I can do this or I’ve never done this before — to if I just do the right things, or if I do something that works me, I can learn the part and we play it together the concert will be amazing,” he said.