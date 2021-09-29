Philly students explore the art of DJing through school district program

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

When Christian Harrison first found out that Hill-Freedman World Academy would be one of the pilot schools for the School District of Philadelphia’s DJ program several years ago, he didn’t hesitate to sign up for it.

“I knew right away that I wanted to be a part of it,” Harrison said. “I thought a program like this would help enhance my own music skills.

“Since being in the program, I learned how to break down songs, how to gauge the audience for what songs to play and how to transition seamlessly from song to song,” he added. “I also learned how to make the experience enjoyable for anybody that was listening to the music.”

Harrison, 18, started DJing at 12-years-old. Known as DJ Blacx Rose, he is a 2021 graduate of Hill-Freedman.

“My mom would travel for work a lot, so I spent a lot of time at my uncle’s house,” Harrison said. “He had turntables in his basement, so I started getting interested in DJing and it became something I really enjoyed.

“I’m naturally a musician, I’ve been playing instruments since three years old,” he added. “I play the drums, bass and the keys. Music is my thing; it’s always been my passion.”