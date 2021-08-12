Anti-violence advocate launches carpentry program for Philly teens

Against that backdrop, Ameena Jackson said she’s grateful for the academy, in part because it will keep her 16-year-old son and other teenagers occupied and off the streets, if only for a few hours a week.

“If it’s 10 young men off the streets between those hours — 5 and 8 — that’s 10 less Black men out here committing crimes or getting themselves into stuff. Even if they don’t have anything to do with anything, they’re still in harm’s way everywhere they go,” said Jackson.

Fellow parent Shena Waters agreed, adding that gaining carpentry skills comes second to keeping her son safe.

“If he do or don’t like carpentry, even if he don’t get nothing out of the carpentry learning, at least he gets something out of the program like responsibility, accountability,” she said.

Moore raised roughly $60,000 to get the academy off the ground. The sum includes some private donations, but also funding from PNC Bank, the Patricia Kind Family Foundation, and Chase Lenfest.

The Stamm Development Group, a Philadelphia-based development firm, and state Sen. Anthony Williams also contributed to the program.

Nearly all of the academy’s participants are starting from scratch. Most of the first class was devoted to teaching the group how to use a yardstick. Students, who range in age from 14 to 18, also learned how to operate the cordless power drills each of them will get to keep, along with several other tools, after the program wraps up this winter.

For Nazir Anderson, the academy is an opportunity to learn a trade that can put money in his pocket for the rest of his life, even if it’s never his main source of income. Being able to help his mom out with the bills is another plus.

But the 18-year-old is also thankful to have a space where he can let his guard down a bit, and not think about the gun violence that’s become more frequent and more unpredictable in his South Philly neighborhood.

“I try to do whatever I can to not think about it,” said Anderson. “It just keep coming and coming and coming.”