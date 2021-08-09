The Kenney administration has also faced criticism for touting a multi-faceted approach to dealing with violence, even though most Philadelphians have a hard time parsing what’s new, what’s ongoing, and more importantly, how it’s going.

All the while, the shootings and homicides continue to mount.

Before Johnson set off for his march to Washington, activists and other members of the public shared how they’ve been impacted by the violence.

In tears, Octavia Williams, a second-year law student described the despair she feels after losing her best friend Jamil Robert Henderson in June.

“Do I want to become a [district attorney], do I want to become a public defender?” she told the crowd. “Or do I just want to quit and give up because nobody love these Black men.”

Stanley Crawford, founder of the Black Male Community Council, lost his son William Crawford in September 2018. Looking around, he echoed what many other activists have long argued: The violence in Philadelphia is a racial justice issue.

Crawford wondered if the nonstop rallies asking the Kenney administration to do more would be necessary if the majority of shooting victims were another race. Would more than two dozen people have shown up to Monday’s rally?

“We had the coronavirus and it stays in the news all day every day to alert people how to stop it,” said Crawford. “We need the same attention and urgency on this violence that’s taking place.”

Johnson, who originally started his annual journey to D.C. five years ago to demand national police reforms, incorporated demands to curb violence two years ago as shootings began to rise.

On Monday, Johnson stepped off on his journey joined by City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, one of Kenney’s most outspoken critics on the issue of gun violence, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and more than a dozen children.

For the first day of the trek, Johnson planned to walk six miles to 70th Street and Woodland Avenue. He estimates his journey to Washington will take three weeks. At his final destination, he and whoever else makes it with him will also ask Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants in federal drug cases.