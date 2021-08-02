The administration says the PA Career Link System will place 4,000 residents into jobs; launched in 2020, the Workforce Solutions fund will place 200 people; and programs like the Fair Chance Hiring Initiative and PHL Taking Care of Business will place another 500 people.

Between the Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity and the Department of Behavioral Health, the city had reached more than 6,700 people with its employment program First-Step Staffing since 2018, according to the mayor’s letter.

Keeping residents abreast of what is being done to curb violence is another focus.

Activists and leaders like Gauthier point to the city’s Opioid Emergency Response Group as a possible template. Gauthier and others are calling for the city to create a Gun Violence Emergency Response Team, which will update the public on a weekly basis and have a website with progress reports. Kenney’s current public updates, which started March of this year and only took shape after public pressure, are on a bi-weekly schedule.

The city points to outreach on social media, including its PhillyAlive215 Instagram account launched in March, as proof that it is already doing more on that front, though the account only has about 200 followers. The city also promised a new website to track up to $1 million in grants distributed to community organizations for violence prevention efforts.

“The pandemic has impacted everything we do, and the ripple effects on society are causing spikes in gun violence in cities across the country,” wrote Kenney, dismissing accusations that he’s been dismissive of new ideas.

“This work is too difficult and too important to be weaponized to advance a political career or agenda,” ended Kenney. “I trust you agree.”

For Gauthier and Rhynhart, the six-page summary didn’t offer a progress report on where the city is reaching goals in the Roadmap to Safer Communities, which was updated in April. They also requested responses to the following, including timelines for implementation, by Friday:

A list of Free Library branches and rec centers in each police district with expanded hours, compared to 2019

A list of summer academic and enrichment programs for students developed by the city’s Office of Children and Families

“Our only goal is to prevent more Philadelphians from being murdered or injured in 2021, and we are suggesting concrete ways to do that,” said Gauthier and Rhynart, who want to meet with Kenney the week of Aug. 9.