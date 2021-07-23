State Sen. Anthony Williams (D-Philadelphia), who serves as his chamber’s minority whip, was not at Thursday’s press conference where the group unveiled its demands. He says he’s in the early stages of behind-the-scenes talks with other lawmakers, members of Southwest Philly community groups, and experts at Penn and Drexel about what the state might be able to do differently.

Williams’ district includes parts of Southwest Philly that, like many neighborhoods, have been shaken in recent months by a surge in shootings.

He doesn’t think normal violence intervention methods — reaching out to community leaders, increasing funding for youth groups, creating job training programs — seem to be working well enough.

Williams said doesn’t have an answer yet, but he does think it makes sense to declare a state of emergency because “it’s clearly past the point of an emergency. It’s a crisis.” But, he added, he also thinks lawmakers need to take a step back before making any final decisions.

“Just saying ‘put down your guns’ is not gonna do it. Just saying ‘we have a basketball for you to bounce’ is not gonna do it … Even saying ‘we have a job for you’ is not gonna do it.”

He notes that the state budget lawmakers passed early this summer included $30 million for community-based anti-violence efforts around the state — much of which will end up going to Philly due to its larger population and rising homicide rate.

He wouldn’t say no to more state funding, he said — but added that first, he thinks lawmakers need to do a better job figuring out how to actually use it effectively.

“It has to be targeted,” he said. “It can’t just be ‘we sent it to Philadelphia. Good luck.’”

As of Sunday, July 18, more than 1,200 people had been shot in the city, a 21% increase from the same time last year. Last Friday, the city marked 300 homicides, putting the city on pace to exceed last year’s record-breaking number of murders.

Gauthier and Rhynhart sent their proposals in the form of a letter Thursday. In a statement, spokesperson Deana Gamble said Kenney looks forward to continued work with City Council to address the gun violence crisis.

“The Mayor is glad to hear the councilmember is not focused on semantics, and that the recommendations she’s presented are closely aligned to the work the administration is already undertaking to continue our response to the national public health emergency that gun violence presents,” wrote Gamble.

No other details were immediately available about whether Kenney would take up some of the recommendations or if he’d meet with Gauthier and Rhynhart.