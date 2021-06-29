Elected officials, clergy applaud increased funding for violence prevention in Philly

A day after another violent weekend in Philadelphia, elected officials and religious leaders gathered in Center City to applaud a funding deal that will see the city spend $155 million on anti-violence efforts during the fiscal year that starts July 1 — far more than the amount listed in Mayor Jim Kenney’s initial budget proposal in April.

“Certainly, that shows some commitment to fund efforts to treat the second pandemic in Philadelphia, known as gun violence. A pandemic, I might add, that took the lives of 499 people in 2020, mostly our young Black and brown males,” said Rev. Robert Collier, president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity.

Hailed as “historic,” the plan came together after groups, including Collier’s, and city lawmakers urged the Kenney administration to spend more on violence prevention measures in the face of an unrelenting surge in shootings and homicides. It includes $87 million in existing funding and $68.3 million in new funds for FY22.

A total of $49 million will go to support grassroots anti-violence organizations, out-of-school programming, and targeted community investment grants.

Another $30 million will go to a pair of violence prevention programs run by the city, transitional jobs initiatives, and a mental health co-response program. Roughly $10 million of that total will be used to restore funding to the Department of Parks and Recreation and the Free Library of Philadelphia, which both saw budget cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

There is also $7.1 million earmarked for workforce development and job training through the Commerce Department, as well as the creation of two “curfew centers” — places where unattended juveniles are brought until a parent or guardian can pick them up.