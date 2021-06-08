Council to Kenney: $100 million needed to combat historic surge in gun violence

“Nothing is more important to the mayor and this administration than reducing gun violence, saving lives, and creating a safer city for us all,” said mayoral spokesperson Deana Gamble in a statement. “We look forward to ongoing discussions with City Council in the coming weeks as we work collaboratively to finalize the FY22 budget and Five Year Plan, and make the necessary investments to address the gun violence epidemic.”

There could be a final vote on the budget as early as Tuesday, though it is not expected. The budget must be passed by Council by June 24, the body’s final legislative session before the end of the current fiscal year, the deadline for passage.

It’s unclear if those who signed onto the letter would be willing to vote against the budget if Mayor Kenney does not agree to their request.

“We want to be optimistic in this process as we move forward. And in the event that the request in the document isn’t met, then you know we’ll make a determination as a group,” said City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson.

The plan detailed in the letter reflects some of the recommendations contained in a proposal announced last week, which calls for an additional $50 million for programs and services for at-risk youth.

Under that plan, the funding would be drawn from the stimulus dollars coming the city’s way through the American Rescue Plan. The money would be used to support initiatives in the 10 ZIP codes most impacted by gun violence, as well as the 25 schools most impacted by the epidemic.

Friday’s letter to the Kenney administration does not specify where the additional funding should come from, but the American Rescue Plan is considered a strong option by the councilmembers who signed the letter.

The Kenney administration has said it wants to use the federal funding to plug a projected $450 million revenue hole caused by the pandemic, reduce wage and business taxes, and boost spending in several areas over the coming years.

City Councilmember Helen Gym, who leads Council’s Committee on Children and Youth, which authored the proposal, said the city must decide whether it wants to help wealthy corporations and individuals or “whether we’re actually going to take on gun violence and not act helpless in the face of it.”

Dorothy Johnson-Speight, executive director of the anti-violence support group Mothers In Charge, agreed, but added the source of the money is inconsequential.

It’s saving lives that’s paramount.

“My concern is the blood that’s running in the streets like a river in the City of Philadelphia from individuals who have been shot and killed,” she said.