“I hope that we use this infusion of funds as an opportunity to reflect the fact that eradicating gun violence is a public safety priority, a public health priority, and a racial justice priority all wrapped into one,” said City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier.

The request comes amid a historic and unrelenting surge in gun violence. At least 215 people have been murdered in 2021, a 36% increase over the same time last year, when the city recorded its highest annual homicide tally in three decades.

More than 800 people have been shot in Philadelphia so far this year.

More than two-thirds of them were Black males, according to the Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting. The majority of them were under the age of 30.

“Some future doctor, some future lawyer, some future teacher, even some future elected official will never get to reach his or her dream because he or she was killed before they could even graduate from high school,” said Rev. Robert Collier, president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, which has proposed the city spend $100 million on fighting gun violence.

In his latest budget proposal, Mayor Jim Kenney is asking for approximately $34 million for anti-violence efforts for the fiscal year that begins July 1. The total includes an additional $19 million in funding, which would be used to expand a pair of violence intervention programs, a transitional jobs initiative, as well as the city’s blight remediation efforts, among other priorities.

Kenney’s entire budget proposal totals $5.2 billion.

Over the coming year, the city is set to receive a total of $1.4 billion through the American Rescue Plan, the latest round of COVI-19 recovery funds from President Joe Biden’s administration.

The Kenney administration wants to use the federal funding to plug a projected $450 million revenue hole caused by the pandemic, reduce wage and business taxes, and boost spending in several areas over the coming years, including anti-violence efforts.

Under the proposal, the result of conversations with young people and the School District of Philadelphia, the administration would scrap its plans to reduce wage and business taxes, and instead use those dollars to make targeted investments in anti-violence efforts.