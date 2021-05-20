‘I don’t feel safe’: Southwest Philly school distraught over recent wave of gun violence

Community members and lawmakers rallied outside of Mitchell Elementary School in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon in response to the recent surge of gun violence in Kingsessing.

Exactly one week ago, just down the street from Mitchell Elementary, a small group of people held a vigil for a loved one they lost to gun violence in the fall. Around 4 p.m., they placed candles and stuffed animals on the sidewalk, and painted a mural on the walls of a corner store.

A gunman approached the group in broad daylight, shooting four people, one fatally, and leaving the school community feeling shaken.

“My highest priority is making sure that we direct substantial resources to the things that will get young people to not pick up guns in the first place,” said City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier at Wednesday’s gathering. “We need to be investing in community-based violence prevention programs, trauma services, and healing justice centers.”

This year and last, Philadelphia has experienced a surge in gun violence not seen in three decades. As of May 19, there have been 198 homicides in the city — a 40% increase compared to this time last year.

According to the City Controller’s Office, the Paschall-Kingsessing area has had 46 victims of gun violence this year, among the highest concentrations in the city.