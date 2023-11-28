South Philadelphia’s Southwark School reopens after air samples show no signs of asbestos

District officials say they have reconfigured the ventilation system and air samples are not showing signs of the toxic substance.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • November 28, 2023
A person leaving out of the front door of Southwark Elementary with a box of possessions in hand.

(Courtesy of 6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A South Philadelphia school that was temporarily closed following asbestos concerns is set to welcome students back into the classroom.

Students at Southwark School resumed in-person learning Tuesday.

Southwark went virtual last month over concerns that dust and debris found in the attic contained asbestos. Students were then sent to take classes at two other buildings, Childs Elementary and South Philadelphia High.

This was the only asbestos-related school closure this school year in Philadelphia.

