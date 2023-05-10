Gun recovered from Philadelphia middle school, two juveniles in custody

A middle school in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood went on lockdown Tuesday after a gun was found at the school, making it the second time in two days that a weapon was recovered from inside a Philly school.

Tuesday’s incident was reported after a teacher at Grover Washington Middle School notified authorities that a student was in possession of a firearm, according to Philadelphia Police. The school went into lockdown just before 11 a.m., and it was lifted right before noon. No injuries were reported.

Two juveniles were placed into custody and the gun was recovered. No injuries were reported.

On Monday, E.W. Rhodes Elementary went into lockdown after a gun was fired inside the school.

The weapon was found in the first-floor boys bathroom, according to 6abc. No one was hurt. Officers did not say how the gun ended up inside the elementary school. Investigations for both incidents are ongoing.

WHYY News reached out to the School District of Philadelphia for additional details and is awaiting response.