Gun fired at elementary school in North Philadelphia, no injuries reported

A gun was found at E.W. Rhodes Elementary around 11 a.m. following the shooting, according to Philadelphia Police.

Police cars outside of E.W. Rhodes Elementary School

A gun was found in the bathroom at E.W. Rhodes Elementary in North Philly. (6abc)

A North Philadelphia elementary school went on lockdown Monday morning after a gun was fired inside the school.

The gun was found at E.W. Rhodes Elementary at 11 a.m., according to Philadelphia Police.

Officers confirmed the gun was fired inside the school. The weapon was found in the first-floor boys bathroom, according to 6abc.

Officers did not say how the gun ended up inside the elementary school.

No injuries were reported.

The school was placed on lockdown while officers investigated.

WHYY News reached out to the School District of Philadelphia for additional details and is awaiting a response.

