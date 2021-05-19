Pa. coronavirus update: Philly won’t require masks outdoors starting Friday

Updated at 2:00 p.m.

–

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health reports that the city’s 14-day average COVID-19 case count is down to 200. The weekly positivity rate has been below 5% since May 2.

There are currently 261 people being treated for COVID-19 in Philadelphia hospitals, and the city has reported 43 deaths in the past week.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’ve seen clear improvement over the past few months as more and more Philadelphians received their vaccines, and I cannot stress enough, as we talk this morning, that the vaccines make us safe,” said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the city’s new acting health commissioner.

Bettigole: ‘Masks will no longer be required outdoors’

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made a splash when it announced last week that fully vaccinated people can go maskless both indoors and out.

On Wednesday, Bettigole categorized that announcement as “good news,” and said that the science behind the decision was sound. She believes that vaccinated people are now safe regardless of the decisions of others to put off the vaccine. Ultimately, she said, news of the vaccine’s effectiveness will only help rebuild the city’s social networks that are integral to life and health.

“But in a city that has seen disproportionate hospitalizations and deaths among our Black and brown residents, and in which only 21% of our younger Black residents between 20 and 44 have had at least one dose of vaccine compared to 49% of all residents, we can’t be satisfied that some of us are safe,” Bettigole said.

With that in mind, Philadelphia won’t go as far as the CDC, she said.

“This Friday, May 21, masks will no longer be required outdoors — including at outdoor gatherings, outdoor restaurants, and outdoor sports events and performances. You can go to a ballgame without a mask,” Bettigole said.

Masks will still be required indoors, but that policy could soon change as well.

During the week of June 6, the city will be taking a deep look at its data on the spread and mitigation of the coronavirus. Bettigole said that if case counts continued to plummet, the city would announce on June 11 that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks inside most spaces in Philadelphia.

June 11 is also the date when all Safer at Home restrictions will come to an end.

As of Monday, May 17, more than 850,000 people had received at least a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Philadelphia. Bettigole largely attributed the plummeting coronavirus positivity rate to the region’s vaccination effort.

“If folks continue to get vaccinated and we see cases and hospitalizations continue to drop, fully vaccinated people can go back to normal, no masks, no restrictions, back to doing everything they’ve missed. If that’s not a reason to get vaccinated today, I don’t know what is,” Bettigole said.