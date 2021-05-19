Temple teams up with Prevention Point to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Kensington
A new initiative from Temple University aims to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the Kensington community, while eliminating common barriers of entry.
Starting Thursday, May 20, Temple’s College of Public Health — in partnership with the nonprofit Prevention Point Philadelphia — will host community vaccine clinics at the corner of Ruth and Clearfield streets: Step Up to the Plate’s “Love Lot” where free lunches are normally distributed six days a week.
Officials plan to hold the free walk-up clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3:30 p.m. into early June. No ID or appointment is necessary, and residents may choose between one- or two-shot vaccines.
Thursday’s clinic with Prevention Point will be the first of its kind as part of the college’s RapidVax program, which officials say has been vaccinating up to 500 Philly residents per day since mid-January.
Administering the vaccines will be an interprofessional team of licensed clinical faculty and staff from Temple’s College of Public Health and College of Pharmacy.
All Philadelphians who meet the age requirements are eligible to get the vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently authorized for people aged 12 and up. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently authorized for people aged 18 and up.
As of Tuesday, more than 217,000 Philadelphia residents received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 633,00 residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.