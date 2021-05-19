Temple teams up with Prevention Point to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Kensington

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

A new initiative from Temple University aims to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the Kensington community, while eliminating common barriers of entry.

Starting Thursday, May 20, Temple’s College of Public Health — in partnership with the nonprofit Prevention Point Philadelphia — will host community vaccine clinics at the corner of Ruth and Clearfield streets: Step Up to the Plate’s “Love Lot” where free lunches are normally distributed six days a week.

Officials plan to hold the free walk-up clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 3:30 p.m. into early June. No ID or appointment is necessary, and residents may choose between one- or two-shot vaccines.