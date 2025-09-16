From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Gov. Josh Shapiro is advocating for greater moral clarity in order to break the latest cycle of political violence.

Pennsylvania’s highest elected official pleaded his case Tuesday during his keynote address for the 2025 Eradicate Hate Global Summit in Pittsburgh.

“During moments like this, I believe we have a responsibility to be clear and unequivocal in calling out all forms of political violence and making clear it is all wrong,” Shapiro said.

Kirk was fatally shot Sept. 10 during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. His death sparked a massive manhunt that ended after the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. The Utah native is set to appear in court Tuesday to formally face charges.

In the days since Kirk’s death, political onlookers have scrambled to warn the public about what they believe is a rise in political violence in the United States.

A gunman injured then-presidential candidate Donald Trump during a Pennsylvania rally in 2024. On April 13, Shapiro and his family were the targets of an arson and a break-in at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Mansion. Two months later, a man murdered Democratic Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

“Different places, different people, different perspectives, but one common thread: people using violence to settle political differences,” Shapiro said.