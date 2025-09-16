Gov. Shapiro demands moral clarity following Charlie Kirk assassination, rise in political violence
Following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Gov. Josh Shapiro is advocating for greater moral clarity in order to break the latest cycle of political violence.
Pennsylvania’s highest elected official pleaded his case Tuesday during his keynote address for the 2025 Eradicate Hate Global Summit in Pittsburgh.
“During moments like this, I believe we have a responsibility to be clear and unequivocal in calling out all forms of political violence and making clear it is all wrong,” Shapiro said.
Kirk was fatally shot Sept. 10 during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. His death sparked a massive manhunt that ended after the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson. The Utah native is set to appear in court Tuesday to formally face charges.
In the days since Kirk’s death, political onlookers have scrambled to warn the public about what they believe is a rise in political violence in the United States.
A gunman injured then-presidential candidate Donald Trump during a Pennsylvania rally in 2024. On April 13, Shapiro and his family were the targets of an arson and a break-in at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Mansion. Two months later, a man murdered Democratic Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.
“Different places, different people, different perspectives, but one common thread: people using violence to settle political differences,” Shapiro said.
Shapiro said political violence affects everyone.
“It tears at the fabric of American society and the fundamental principles that this nation was founded upon — a nation where civil disagreement agreement should be welcome,” he said.
In the aftermath of the latest assassination, Vice President JD Vance called on the public to report individuals celebrating Kirk’s death. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Monday the Department of Justice is investigating an Office Depot employee for refusing to print a flyer for a vigil honoring Kirk. Shapiro criticized people celebrating Kirk’s killing and those calling for retribution.
“Unfortunately, some from the dark corners of the internet all the way to the Oval Office want to cherry-pick which instances of political violence they want to condemn,” Shapiro said. “Listen, doing that only further divides us. And it makes it harder to heal.”
Before Shapiro took the stage at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, former Republican Gov. Tom Corbett urged leaders from all parties to come together.
“Enough,” Corbett said. “When is this going to stop? Preventing hate-fueled violence is not a partisan issue. It is one that requires all of us around this country and around the world to work together.”
The Eradicate Hate Global Summit began in the aftermath of the 2018 shooting at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue.
