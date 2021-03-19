Black clergy group unveils plan to address gun violence

This article originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity has laid out a multifaceted plan to combat the gun violence plaguing the city.

The plan comes as more than 100 people have been killed in Philadelphia so far this year.

Rev. Gregory Holston, chairman of the Criminal Justice Reform and Violence Prevention Committee for the clergy group, said the epidemic of gun violence is spreading like a virus.

“It’s spreading to our children and our young people who are picking up the habits and the culture and the anger and the hostility that is happening in their own community and they are picking it up and spreading it, one to another,” he said during a news conference Thursday at Janes Memorial United Methodist Church.

“We have to intervene early in their lives to be able to make sure that we stop the spread of this virus. Those who are engaged in this violence right now, we need to do things to restore them, to transform them, to change their lives and give them hope.

“So much of the murder and the destruction is coming from a sense of hopelessness, and it’s up to us to give our children the hope that they need,” Holston continued.