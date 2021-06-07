Stop-and-frisk, MOVE, Philly Fighting COVID…

As a community leader, Tyler said, he had a good relationship with “Councilman Kenney” and even mayoral “candidate Kenney.” But he said that soon soured over the city’s stop-and-frisk policy. Tyler accused Kenney of flip-flopping on what he believed was a campaign promise to end the policy.

“Shortly after his election, we had a town hall, where he showed up along with the new [Police] Commissioner Richard Ross. And they stood there and inside of a packed congregation, and he then said to us that he never said that, and the room just exploded,” Tyler said.

“The meeting was so chaotic that the pastor at the time had to put everyone out of the building,” Tyler said. “And [Kenney] was angry with us as community groups, saying we set him up, and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe that you don’t understand why people are angry at you.’”

A 2016 Billy Penn article deemed Kenney’s stance on the issue a “Half Flip” because despite the nuance he provided in some campaign materials, “multiple statements given to reporters along the trail, though, spoke to ceasing the practice absolutely.”

City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas has been a critic of stop-and-frisk, which he said has become a “rite of passage” for young Black men in Philadelphia.

In an interview, Thomas did not speak to whether Kenney had flipped on the issue. In fact, he said that City Council and the administration were in talks regarding traffic-stop protocol in the city. In recent years, traffic stops have come under increased scrutiny here and nationwide.

“Where we are right now with the administration is we are in dialogue as it relates to the motor vehicle code and how we enforce it here in the city of Philadelphia. So as of right now, we have been working with the administration to figure out what is the best means to be able to address this important crisis that we have,” Thomas said.

Black and Brown Workers Cooperative co-founder Muhammad pointed to several other instances in which trust in Kenney’s leadership buckled, saying, for example, that Kenney’s public disclosure of the HIV status of an individual accused of rape opened the door for the conflation of HIV and the stigma it carries with violence. The Philly Fighting COVID scandal was “mind-boggling,” Muhammad said. And, “heartbroken and disgusted,” Muhammad found the May 13 revelations regarding the MOVE victims’ remains “hard to fathom that the city and the Health Commissioner … would do this.”

But Andrea Lawful Sanders, a local columnist and WURD radio host, was not surprised.

“I interviewed Dr. Farley, one time, before the [Philly] Fighting COVID debacle … and I found him to be barely tolerable of people that were not like him,” she said. “And I said as much as in my radio show, I told his people that I never wanted him back on the air with me, because I didn’t think that he understood other cultures and that he didn’t care to understand other cultures.”

Though Sanders did not call for Kenney’s resignation, she has tough questions for the mayor. Why, for instance, didn’t he send Farley packing earlier, such as after the Philly Fighting COVID episode?

Shortly after that happened, Sanders said, she reached out to the mayor’s office because she was so furious about the fact that the city had handed an inexperienced Drexel graduate student, Andrei Doroshin, the reins on vaccine distribution. She didn’t receive a response, she recalled.

She believes Kenney has mentally checked out.

“To me, it seems like he has disappeared. You know he’s there, but he’s not there … I’m not calling for him to resign. I’m calling for him to put people in place that can really get the city going again. Otherwise, his legacy is going to be null and void,” Sanders said.

Ferman said Kenney puts too much confidence in those around him to make the tough calls.

“Rightly or wrongly, the chief executive is the one who’s going to get the blame for everything — and it is coming back to haunt him, so to speak,” Ferman said.

In her statement to WHYY News, mayor’s office communication director Deana Gamble pointed to the city’s pre-K program and “regaining local control of the School District of Philadelphia to improve the quality of our public schools” as evidence of the success of Kenney’s administration. Gamble mentioned Philadelphia’s status as a Welcoming City and the city’s ongoing recovery from the pandemic as other markers of progress.

“Over the next 2 1/2 years, the Mayor aims to earn the trust of all Philadelphians while we drive an equitable economic recovery from COVID-19, advance our racial equity agenda, and work tirelessly to reduce gun violence, which has not only increased locally, but also skyrocketed across the nation. These are priority areas that the mayor will be personally immersed in throughout the remainder of his term,” Gamble said.