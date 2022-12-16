State Senator Vincent Hughes said this is just the first round of money to help address violence in the city.

“The issue is the need to provide resources and support to our law enforcement community is one area, the area of finding support for the ability to prosecute and investigate cases that are brought forward,” he said.

Hughes said funding for community level programs should be ready to go shortly after the first of the year, and will be used to help with finding jobs and activities for people who are becoming involved in the drug trade.

Mayor Jim Kenney said this money is in addition to additional city funds for law enforcement in his budget this year.

“This year’s budget included $135 million for law enforcement support and $50 million for gun violence investigation and prosecutions,” he said. “In Philadelphia, we are committed to using this new, enormous level of funding for much needed updates and improvements.”

He said in addition to improving the forensics lab, the money will also help support women re-entering society after prison and allow more help for survivors of violence to get the help they need.