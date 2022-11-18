New high tech artificial intelligence software is being added to SEPTA’s camera system as part of an effort to make the city’s mass transit more secure.

The system is called Zero Eyes. Acting SEPTA police chief Charles Lawson believes it could help give officers critical seconds to help when a shooter draws a weapon.

“So a human being will receive the alert and verify whether or not it is an actual gun,” Lawson said. “That all takes place before we’re even notified. So it happens seamlessly within a matter of seconds. So once they verify it, we get notified. We’re dispatching police to wherever that gun was brandished.”

The alert will only go out if a gun is taken out in public; the system cannot see a concealed weapon.