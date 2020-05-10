The bombing killed almost every person in the MOVE home — only two people survived. But the damage went beyond MOVE’s membership as the city made the decision to let the subsequent fire burn through dozens of rowhomes.

In all, 61 homes were razed. It’s cost tens of millions to rebuild the homes, which have only recently attracted buyers.

Goode said with the last of the MOVE Nine on parole and the upcoming 35th anniversary of the bombing, it’s only appropriate for a new public apology from the city. He said the op-ed was his renewed apology, though as he has said previously, Goode insisted he did not intentionally harm anyone.

“I did not know that the police department was going to take a helicopter and fly over the house and drop an explosive device from the helicopter to the roof,” he told WHYY. “I did not know they were going to let the fire burn.”

Goode testified before an investigating commission in 1985 that he gave his permission to drop the bomb, but did not know it would be dropped from a helicopter. Leo A. Brooks, the city’s managing director at the time, said he had informed Goode of the police department’s plan before it happened.

Goode said he screamed at the television screen for the blaze to be put out and tried to issue the command from his office. Still, he admits the bombing and ensuing fire happened on his watch.

William Richmond, fire commissioner at the time, said in 2010 that the fire which spread down the block was not extinguished immediately after the bomb because officials were worried that firefighters could face gunfire, and thought it would destroy a bunker and help get people out of the house. Goode said he ordered the fire to be put out, but Richmond said he never received such an order.

One of the survivors, Ramona Africa, alleged that police opened fire on MOVE members trying to flee the burning home.

MOVE members rejected the apology idea Sunday, characterizing it as an insincere ploy.

“No apology is going to bring back my baby or any of the children in that house or our brothers, husbands, sisters” or other victims, Sue Africa said.

Council considering an apology

Though Goode was re-elected and had a city street named after him in 2018, his handling of the bombing was widely criticized from the start. Fellow politicians urged him to step down and a commission found the mayor had been “grossly negligent” in his handling of the incident.

“I know I can’t change the past by apologizing, but I can express my deep and sincere regrets and call upon other former and current elected officials to do so,” Goode wrote. “I believe this action can be a small step toward healing. I apologize and encourage others do the same. We will be a better city for it.”