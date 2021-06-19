Those organizations are critical to any plan to reduce gun violence because they have direct ties to the communities where the epidemic has the most impact, the activists said, and need to be treated that way, whether the group is a household name or not.

“Just because the name may not be out there … does not mean that the organization is not working,” said Terrez McCleary, founder of Moms Bonded By Grief.

In August, McCleary’s group is taking dozens of children affected by gun violence on a three-day retreat in the Poconos, where they’ll have the chance to speak to a trauma counselor, as well as process their feelings with parents and kids who are intimately familiar with the frustration and grief that come with having a loved one shot and killed.

McCleary, who started the organization after her daughter was fatally shot in South Philadelphia in 2009, said requests keep coming in for the nascent program, forcing her to consider limiting capacity this year and putting out a call for next summer.

“It’s getting too expensive,” she said.

Moore understands. His group raised funds to launch a training program for at-risk young men to learn carpentry. The 20-week academy, which will pay participants a stipend, will also tackle mental health issues and provide mentorship opportunities, something that gave a younger Moore a sense of direction while his father was incarcerated.

Moore said any kind of outreach requires funding, especially if it’s paired with the promise of social services or a slot in a job training program, things that can help entice people to consider making positive changes that could remove them from the crosshairs.

“No one is just gonna show up and say, ‘Hey, I’m at-risk,’” said Moore. “We have to go out into those neighborhoods, get down and dirty, roll our sleeves up and help those people. That takes money.”

It’s unclear how funding for community groups will be disbursed under the new deal. Those details — and others about the plan — will likely become clearer after the budget is passed, which is expected to happen next week.

But Tyrique Glasgow, who leads the Young Chances Foundation in South Philadelphia, said those details are everything. The additional funding is promising, he said, but it’s nothing without a strategy ensuring that the money is spent in a way that translates to real, measurable change in a city saddled with unrelenting gun violence.

More than 950 people have been shot in the city so far this year.

“I wanna see lives saved now,” said Glasgow.