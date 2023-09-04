About one-quarter of mass shooters between 1966 and 2019 used an assault rifle, according to a National Institute of Justice database. The U.S. Department of Justice defines an assault weapon, which can be either a rifle or a handgun, as a “civilian, semi-automatic version of a military weapon.”

Scanlon spoke in Philly last week to support the Assault Weapons Ban of 2023, which was introduced in the House in February. In August, she and more than 100 other lawmakers wrote a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy calling for a vote on that ban and other legislation. McCarthy has said publicly that he isn’t ready to move forward with gun control measures.

“As Americans demand action, our voters and our children deserve to know where their representatives stand,” Scanlon said. “If they have the courage to vote against them then so be it. So far, we’re still waiting.”

Pennsylvania Senators Steven Santarsiero (D-Bucks) and John Kane (D-Chester/Delaware) introduced a statewide ban on assault weapons earlier this year. The legislation awaits a hearing in the Senate judicial committee. If it succeeds there, it would go to the House for passage.

The Pa. state House of Representatives passed two pieces of gun legislation with a bipartisan vote in May. The proposed “red flag law” would allow law enforcement to ask a judge for the temporary removal of someone’s gun, if the judge decides that person is at risk of committing violence. The other would allow universal background checks.

Those bills both need to pass in the Senate judicial committee, without amendments, to head to Governor Josh Shapiro’s desk. The governor said he will sign the bills.

State Sen. Lisa Baker (R-20), chair of the committee, did not respond to requests for comment.