Six months into his first term, Gov. Josh Shapiro is dialing up the pressure on the Pennsylvania Senate to pass a couple of gun reform bills.

“Let me be very clear. Here is how we can support law enforcement and have safer communities. We can pass legislation to keep guns out of the hands of criminals and those who would use it to inflict damage on others,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro stood alongside House Democrats and local law enforcement outside of East Lansdowne Borough Hall on Friday touting the two gun reform bills, which the Democratic-controlled House passed in May with the support of several Republicans.

“Their actions were brave and bold and will save lives. Their actions were also common sense,” Shapiro said.