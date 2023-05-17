Democrat Heather Boyd has defeated Republican Katie Ford in the pivotal special election for a Pennsylvania state House seat in Delaware County, giving Democrats a narrow majority over the chamber once more.

Boyd, 46, campaigned on a platform of addressing public education funding, protecting abortion rights, and tackling racial disparities in maternal health.

Her win ensures that the Pennsylvania GOP has no path to restricting abortion via an amendment to the state constitution.

“Oh my god amazing, I’m just super excited obviously,” Boyd told WHYY News. “I never feel super confident walking into a race. You never know. The voters have to do what the voters have to do. And I’m so thankful to them.”

Democrats flipped the house in November for the first time since 2010, granting first-term Gov. Josh Shapiro a legislative chamber to help carry out his vision.