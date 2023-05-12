What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

A special election in Delaware County has captured the attention of political onlookers across the Commonwealth.

Voters in Pennsylvania’s 163rd state House district — which spans Aldan, Clifton Heights, Collingdale, and parts of both Darby Township and Upper Darby — will have to fill a vacancy on May 16 to determine the balance of power in the chamber.

For the first time since 2010, Democrats seized control of the state house in November with several crucial victories in the increasingly blue suburbs of Philadelphia.

Democrats clutched onto power in the house through a one-seat margin. However, the party soon lost control of a House seat in Delco. Former Democratic state Rep. Mike Zabel held the seat for four years before resigning in March due to sexual harassment allegations.

With the scale in the state House dead-even, big names and even bigger sums of money are looking to leave their mark on the race between Democratic candidate Heather Boyd and Republican candidate Katie Ford.

Libertarian Alfe Goodwin is also running for the seat. She did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.

Boyd campaigning on public education funding, maternal health

Boyd, of Upper Darby, previously worked as a teacher, school board director, legislative aide, and most recently district director for U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon. She currently chairs the Upper Darby Democratic Committee.

She said she first jumped into local politics following the Democratic Congressional losses in 2010.

“I met a few people who are working in the Upper Darby Democrats, and I just started to learn about why our property taxes were so high, the disinvestment from the state, and got involved in the basic education funding formula fight and was advocating for that with a number of organizations,” Boyd said.

When Zabel resigned, Boyd said she felt like she had the most experience to step in as someone who understands the different levels of government.

Boyd, 46, said as a mother of four children, her main priority is public education funding.

“We, of course, had an overturn of our public education funding system as it was ruled unconstitutional. And so this is going to be the government that builds the new system. And as someone who will be representing Upper Darby, William Penn and Southeast Delco, I want to be at the table to make those new programs that will be equitable for the kids that have been underfunded for their entire education,” Boyd said.

On top of that, Boyd said one of the biggest issues facing the district is the lack of accessible affordable housing and the Black maternal health crisis.

“I’ve been working through Mary Gay’s office and with Rep. Gina Curry because we’ve had the loss of our hospital. Delaware County Memorial closed because a for-profit entity took our dollars and walked away and left us in a desert for health care. And we have such a maternal mortality problem in the state of Pennsylvania, and it’s hitting Black women the most,” Boyd said.