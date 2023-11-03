Race to watch: Delco GOP challenges Democrats’ first council majority

What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Unlike its other suburban neighbors, Delaware County’s highest elected office — its five-member council — does not require minority party representation.

For more than a century, Democrats were completely shut out of serving. But in 2017, they scored their first two seats. Two years later, three Democratic women handed the party control of council for the first time since the Civil War, and completely ousted the GOP.

Four years and another election later, incumbent Democratic Councilmembers Monica Taylor, Elaine Paul Schaefer, and Christine Reuther are running once more to defend their posts. Meanwhile, the Delco GOP have rallied together a ticket with challengers Bill Dennon, Jeffrey Jones, and Joy Schwartz.

From hospital and ward closures to the growing pains of managing a new health department, the new Delaware County Council has the power to be a force of change.

Dr. Monica Taylor

Bio and experience

In addition to her duties as chair of Delaware County Council, Taylor is a professor and program director at Temple University’s kinesiology department. Since her days of playing professional basketball in Ireland, Taylor has had an extensive career in education.

“If you would have asked me ten years ago if I would be involved in politics, I would say probably not. I was really focused on moving forward in higher education administration,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she loves working with students. Her first time in an elected position was when she served on the Upper Darby School Board, and among the projects she worked on was workforce development programs for students.

As a school board member, Taylor saw Delaware County’s deficiencies first hand — how a lack of a health department contributed to having poorer health outcomes than its neighbors in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties.

“That was really what spurred me to run for office four years ago for county government and here we are today four years later,” Taylor said. “And we do have a health department.”

Accomplishments

Delco was previously the largest county in the United States without a health department. It was also the only county in Pennsylvania with a privately managed prison. Under the direction of the Democratically controlled council, Delco has since created a health department and taken back control of the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

Taylor categorized these major moves as part of a collective effort to “move Delaware County forward.”

“When we ran for office four years ago, we said we were going to create a health department. That’s why I ran for office,” she said. “We talked about deprivatizing in the prison, bringing more programs into person, trying to help individuals rehabilitate themselves, so they can go out and make a better decision once they’re back in the community — and that’s what we’ve been able to do.”

Reason for running

The Drexel Hill resident said her job is not done. Taylor wants to expand and improve mental health services to county residents.

Additionally, she wants to work toward addressing housing insecurity and homelessness in the county. The council has already created a housing coalition and expects to publicly release a report in January to chart a path forward.

“There’s just so much opportunity out there and so many avenues that we can improve upon as a county government and areas that we can continue to move our county forward so that we can better serve our residents,” Taylor said.

Elaine Paul Schaefer

Bio and experience

Before her time as vice chair of Delaware County Council, Schaefer served for eight years as a Radnor Township commissioner.

Schaefer, an attorney by trade, is currently the executive director of the nonprofit Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area.

She has a background in environmental advocacy and she co-founded the Radnor Conservancy, where she played a key role in preserving the last remaining farm in the township. Her 2019 council run was inspired by a lack of action coming from the GOP-controlled office.

“I saw it as a chance to really transform a government that wasn’t working very well for the residents at that point,” Schaefer said. “It was a government that had seen single-party rule since the Civil War and I saw the opportunity to get on the council, be part of a group that completely changed the government and improve it, and bring residents the services that they were paying for and they deserved.”

Accomplishments

Like both of her running mates, Schaefer looks back on her proudest moments on council as part of a collective effort and not the work of a single person.

“We made these really outrageous products and we delivered on all of them,” she said. “We brought a health department to Delaware County which did not have one before we took office. We took our prison out of for-profit control. We invested in a robust open space and trails program. We modernized our election system. We have instituted some criminal justice reforms.”

Schaefer said her tenure so far on council has been fulfilling, especially considering it all happened during a global pandemic.

“I really feel positive about the next four years and how much we’ll be able to accomplish and to finish the job that we started,” Schaefer said.

Reason for running

Pride in Delaware County government is experiencing a “rebirth,” according to Schaefer.

She said she’s feeling reinvigorated to see the applicants seeking to work in government and to serve the community. Schaefer wants to stay a part of the fold.

“Our health department — we started it. It’s not perfected,” she said. “Our prison is on the right track, but there’s so much investment that needs to be done there to make it what we want it to be, our open space program is on the right track. We started it. I want to see it through.”

With four more years, Schaefer believes she and her colleagues can get these new county fixtures and changes “running like a top.”

Christine Reuther

Bio and experience

Born and raised in Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Reuther went away for law school, but eventually found her way back to Delco with years of experience as a practicing attorney. She jokingly refers to Delaware County as the “gravitational black hole at the center of the universe.”

Reuther has been active in local Delaware County politics for years, having been elected to various offices in Nether Providence such as township commissioner, local elections board, and member of the planning commission.

“I’ve been a Nether Providence Democratic committee member for over 20 years and served as chair of the Nether Providence Democratic Committee from 2015 to 2022,” Reuther said.

Reuther is also vice chair of the board of advisors for Child Guidance Resource Centers, a local mental and behavioral health service provider.

Accomplishments

Faced with the challenge of the pandemic and threats to election integrity, Reuther said she is proudest of the way county officials managed to handle the 2020 election.

The department was understaffed and not equipped to deal with the sheer amount of changes to their jobs, but Reuther said they still pulled it off.

“I spent most of 2020 really focused on making sure that residents of Delaware County could vote,” Reuther said. “And I’m thrilled that we now have a professional election director and that that’s all going well.”

Reuther said the county faced a barrage of lawsuits seeking to undermine the public’s confidence in the election process — and the county won each one.

“I’m very proud of how the county staff came together to make that happen. And for all the volunteers assistance for that throughout the county,” Reuther said. “[I’m proud of] how we handled the pandemic. Delaware County has got a tremendous tradition of volunteerism and our Medical Reserve Corps and Citizens Reserve Corps, together about 2,000 strong, was helpful.”

Reason for running

From deprivatizing the county prison to investing in raising staff wages, some of whom were making just $9 an hour under Republican rule, Reuther said council has accomplished a lot in four years.

However, she said there’s more work that needs to be done and it will not only be up to the next iteration of council — but several that follow.

“I think our biggest challenges are the challenges that everyone is facing, which is the fiscal constraints,” she said. “We have a system of local government funding in the state of Pennsylvania that relies almost exclusively on the property tax and then on various fees and things that the state legislature allows us to charge.”

Reuther said it is really hard to fund expenses when the services, wages, in an inflationary environment, keep going up.

“But our tax base does not,” she said.

Continuing to integrate the county’s health department and deprivatizing prisons are priorities that Reuther wants to see through.