As Delaware County continues to move forward with its effort to deprivatize the George W. Hill Correctional Facility, a long-awaited financial feasibility study was presented Thursday to the county’s Jail Oversight Board. The goal of the assessment was to compare the potential costs of deprivatization with the status quo.

“We believe the evidence clearly demonstrates deprivatization is feasible, and the initiative will not place the county at significant financial risk and, in fact, has the potential to reduce current costs,” Karl Becker, senior vice president of CGL Cos., told the board.

CGL, a Florida-based facilities services company, was tapped to be the transition team behind the county’s deprivatization effort and conducted the financial assessment over the past few months. Alta Management is serving as owner’s representative, leading the overall effort on the county’s behalf.

George W. Hill is the only privately managed county prison in Pennsylvania. GEO Group, a for-profit company, currently manages the facility under a $259 million contract signed in 2018.

The prison has been a magnet for controversy in recent years — most notably for allegations of its mistreatment of both incarcerated people and staff. Deprivatizing the prison was one of the main campaign promises of the new all-Democratic County Council that took office in 2020.

The financial analysis evaluated several aspects of deprivatization, such as staffing patterns, potential litigation, operational costs, and incarcerated population.

CGL’s report identified several key points that must be addressed, including a new collective bargaining agreement with prison staff, possible litigation costs, and investment into prison health, food, and human resources services.

The cost of the prison to the county in 2020 was about $48.6 million. Of that total, $46.7 million went to GEO Group, after contractual deductions for staffing penalties and maintenance in addition to the deductions made because of a greatly decreased population due to COVID-19.

To make its financial comparison, CGL developed a projection of baseline costs under full prison capacity. Using the projections, CGL was able to create three scenarios of county management.