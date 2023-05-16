Elections 2023

Pennsylvania 2023 primary election results

See full results and maps from Pennsylvania's 2023 primary election, including statewide judicial races and Philly's closely watched mayoral race.

A sign marking the polling place at Ben Franklin High School on North Broad Street

A sign marking the polling place at Ben Franklin High School on North Broad Street. (Danya Henninger/Billy Penn)

Pennsylvania voters are weighing in on races for state Supreme Court and intermediate appellate courts, plus down-ballot races. In Philly, candidates are vying to become the city's next mayor, and all 17 City Council seats are up for grabs.

WHYY News will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Pa. Supreme Court

Pa. Superior Court

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Pa. Commonwealth Court

Pa. state House

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Philadelphia Mayor

Philadelphia City Council

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About WHYY staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate