A changing landscape

As anyone over 21 can apply for a concealed carry permit, Pennsylvania is a “shall-issue” state. State law requires residents have a concealed carry permit to keep a firearm hidden on their person or stored in their car. Permits are not required to carry a firearm openly in Pennsylvania- Philadelphia stands as the lone exception.

More than half of U.S. states don’t require a permit for concealed carry — up from just four states a decade ago, according to an analysis from The Trace.

Until recently, seven states were “may-issue” states, which meant permits were only granted to people who had a special need to carry a gun, such as a dangerous job.

Last fall, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc. v. Bruen that “may-issue” states are in violation of the second amendment and must become “shall-issue” states.

Those states must become “shall-issue” now, said Andrew Willinger, executive director of the Duke Center for Firearms Law. Some of them, including New York, New Jersey, Maryland and California, are trying to make it more difficult to get a concealed carry permit while still complying with the court ruling.

For example, New York lawmakers passed the Concealed Carry Improvement Act eight days after the Supreme Court decision. It strengthens the permit application process and bans the carrying of weapons in churches and parks. But it is facing legal challenges from gun rights advocates, including pastors.

Willinger says the Supreme Court ruling may fuel expanded carrying access in the future.

“You could maybe say that if in 10 years there are 40-plus states that have permitless carry, the court will again say ‘this group of outlier states will have to change its laws,’” he said.

Robinson, of That Gun Talk, said he supports the Supreme Court decision. He wants legal gun owners, and especially legal gun owners who are Black, to be able to carry and also get involved in the business and culture of guns.

“All you hear about is criminal us — we don’t talk about our use recreationally, or our input in the industry,” he said. “We’ve been politically exiled from that economy.”

Republican senators introduced a bill to make Pennsylvania permitless in 2021, but then-Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed it. He said in his veto message that it would “exacerbate gun violence and jeopardize the safety of all Pennsylvanians.” He also noted that removing the permitting process which includes a background check, would lead to “domestic abusers and other dangerous criminals” carrying weapons.

