Six community groups focused on reducing violence at the grassroots level will get microgrants from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office to boost their efforts.

The money from forfeiture funds will help community groups working in the neighborhoods to stop the violence.

“This is essentially money that was taken from criminals engaging in criminal activity, it’s either their tools or their profits from this criminal activity,” said Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

David King represents one of the groups getting support called Shoot Basketballs NOT People. He says the group’s organizer Gary Mills is saving lives by offering young people an opportunity to do something non-violent.

“He’s helped a lot of young men mature and just change their lives,” King said. “When kids are bored and things like that, they just need things to do.”