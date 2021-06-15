Philly DA turns to residents for solutions to city’s gun violence epidemic

Tahmir Brown said he has recently started working at a hospital while he finishes up his nursing degree. Unlike some of his peers, his criminal record is clean, which he attributes to his grandfather always pushing him to think about the future.

It’s why Brown, 20, said reducing gun violence needs to start with giving young people a sense of purpose, whether that’s achieved by offering a job or talking to a respected community leader.

A sense of purpose, he said, can spark the kind of change that kids need to reach for something beyond the streets.

“One thing about kids in this neighborhood, they don’t know what they can be. They only know what they see. And the only thing they see is dirt bikes, drugs, killings,” said Brown.

Others who participated in the informal discussion called on officials to have these conversations with the young people directly impacted by gun violence — not the same faces already committed to finding solutions to the bloodshed.

Other than Brown, the crowd was largely made up of older adults.

“We are literally in this church, literally preaching to the choir,” said community journalist Saj “Purple” Blackwell, a partner with WHYY’s News and Information Community Exchange.

“Everyone in this church right now who came together, they know the message, they are hurt by the message and wanna see change. But the target demographic is 16 to 24 — the shooters and the victims,” she added.

Markus Kennedy, a community outreach liaison for state Sen. Anthony Williams, agreed. He said the state should make it mandatory for young people who are convicted of a crime and sentenced to complete community service to chat with elected officials and others about what they think would help reduce gun violence in Philadelphia — what they think others like them need to avoid finding themselves in a similar spot.

“We have conversations with the kids that aren’t in trouble,” said Kennedy.