Krasner: Philly is limited in enforcing against riding dirt bikes, ATVs on city streets

After hundreds of people illegally riding dirt bikes and ATVs roared through Center City and Port Richmond on Saturday night, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says the city is limited in how much enforcement it can do.

It comes as Philadelphia City Council unanimously passed a bill, which Mayor Jim Kenney is expected to sign, cracking down on people riding ATVs on city streets and authorizing police to confiscate the vehicles and impose $2,000 fines — the same penalties for dirt bike riders.

Police are also investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Angel Rodriguez late Saturday when he was out riding his ATV in Port Richmond, according to 6abc.