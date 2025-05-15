Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is set to appear in federal court Thursday for a status conference on the Trump administration’s charge he trespassed at an immigration detention center in the city last week.

Baraka, a Democrat running for governor in the June 10 primary, will be at the procedural hearing, his office said. U.S. Magistrate Judge André Espinosa set the conference after he agreed to a motion from interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba, who requested to cancel a preliminary hearing in light of court rules that don’t require such hearings for “petty offenses.”

The trespassing charge against Baraka has a statutory maximum sentence of 30 days in prison. The mayor has denied the charge.

Witnesses said the arrest last week came after Baraka attempted to join three members of New Jersey’s congressional delegation, Reps. Robert Menendez, LaMonica McIver, and Bonnie Watson Coleman, in attempting to enter the facility.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday decried the “spectacle” at the detention facility, calling it a “new low for congressional Democrats.” He said Republicans are having conversations about possible disciplinary action, including censuring the three Democrats or removing them from House committees.

Messages seeking comment Wednesday were left with the members of Congress who were there.

Baraka, an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and a vocal opponent of the facility’s opening, returned to the center Tuesday, but left without incident.

It was not immediately clear how Baraka’s appearance at the gates Tuesday differed from Friday when he was arrested.

He has denied being on the detention facility’s property, which is run by private prison operator Geo Group.