The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in the high-profile case of Khalil v. Trump, a constitutional and immigration battle with far-reaching implications for free speech, executive power and the limits of federal immigration authority.

At the center of the case is Mahmoud Khalil, a lawful permanent resident and recent Columbia University graduate who was detained by immigration agents in March after helping organize pro-Palestine protests on campus.

After the hearing Tuesday, Khalil addressed supporters and media, expressing optimism despite the fact he continues to face deportation. He said the lawyers for the Trump administration were “defending the indefensible.”

“They’re trying to stop the federal court from looking at my case because they know they don’t have a case against me,” he said. “So we’ll keep fighting the legal fight until the end, and we are pretty confident that we’ll prevail at the end.”

His attorneys describe Khalil’s arrest as a politically motivated act of retaliation. A vocal leader during campus protests in spring 2024, Khalil was detained without warning, separated from his pregnant wife and flown to a remote facility in Jena, Louisiana, where he was held for 104 days.