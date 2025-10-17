The five universities that are still weighing President Donald Trump’s higher-education compact have been asked to join a White House call Friday to discuss the proposed deal, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the private call.

It follows a flurry of rejections from four of the nine universities invited to be “initial signatories” of the agreement. The White House asked university leaders to provide initial feedback by Oct. 20, yet as the deadline approaches, none have signed on to the document.

Those that have not yet announced a decision are Dartmouth College, the University of Arizona, the University of Texas, the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University. They did not immediately respond to questions about Friday’s call.

Leaders of the University of Texas system previously said they were honored to be included, but other universities have not indicated how they’re leaning.

It’s unclear exactly what universities have to gain by agreeing to the deal — or what they stand to lose if they don’t. In a letter sent alongside the compact, Trump officials said it provided “multiple positive benefits” including favorable access to federal funding. In exchange, colleges were asked to adopt 10 pages of commitments aligned with Trump’s political priorities.

It asked for commitments to eliminate race and sex from admissions decisions, to accept the government’s strict binary definition of “man” and “woman,” to promote conservative views on campus and to ensure “institutional neutrality” on current events, among other provisions.

“Institutions of higher education are free to develop models and values other than those below, if the institution elects to forego federal benefits,” the compact said.

Officials at the University of Virginia invited campus feedback as they weighed the offer. Dartmouth President Sian Beilock acknowledged the need for reforms but said she would “never compromise our academic freedom and our ability to govern ourselves.”