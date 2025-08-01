From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

With the confirmation of controversial judicial nominee Emil Bove, President Donald Trump has shifted the political alignment of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, which holds jurisdiction over the states of Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

Bove was confirmed in a fiercely divided 50-49 vote Tuesday. Two Republican senators — Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — joined all Democrats in opposing Bove for the remaining Pennsylvania seat on the court. Democrats criticized Bove for politicizing the Department of Justice during his few months as deputy attorney general.

That includes firing career federal prosecutors who convicted Jan. 6 rioters and ordering prosecutors to drop the corruption case against New York Mayor Eric Adams, reportedly in exchange for the mayor’s collaboration on immigrant crackdowns. A whistleblower also recently told Congress that Bove told Department of Justice officials that they may have to disobey court orders.

“Donald Trump appointed Emil Bove, his personal lawyer, to a senior position at the Department of Justice and got exactly what he wanted—someone to weaponize the DOJ to serve Trump’s political ends,” Maddie McComb, a spokesperson for Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said in an email to WHYY News. “The people of Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey deserve qualified, impartial jurists who fairly consider every case before them. Bove has demonstrated that he is loyal to Trump first and the law second.”

Coons had expressed concern about the appointment months ago.

“It’s a critical court,” he told WHYY News in March. “There is a real risk that the Trump administration will nominate someone who is well outside the judicial mainstream, not just a conservative.”