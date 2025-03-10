Philly DA says ‘Big Naddy Gang’ is no more after 3 members sentenced

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Three members of the Big Naddy Gang street group, known as BNG, are facing decades in prison after their convictions for multiple killings, including a woman who was mistakenly gunned down after a birthday party in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood in 2021.

DA Larry Krasner said the convictions of Dante Sutton, Jamir Brunson Gans and Elijah Soto marks the end of the group.

“Those three individuals have received sentences that range from 30 to 60 years, to 40 to 80 years. They were young when they committed their crimes — 16, 17 and 18. But these crimes are horrific. They are atrocious,” Krasner said.

The fatal shooting of Chaundrah Jones happened Sept. 29, 2021, after the men mistakenly followed a vehicle transporting the three women and opened fire as they left the 7th Star Lounge following a birthday celebration, shooting 49 times. Jones was killed, and the two women with her were injured in the hail of bullets. The defendants realized the next day that they had attacked the wrong vehicle and people.

Investigators later determined that the trio were hired by Jahlil Williams, the leader of another street group, known as Omerta, to conduct the attack for $10,000.

Williams is now facing a federal indictment for racketeering, homicide and related charges.