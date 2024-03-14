From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In one of her first major tests of office, Mayor Cherelle Parker — who is less than a month from reaching the milestone of 100 days in as Philadelphia’s chief executive — will unveil her spending plan Thursday morning.

The $6.29 billion plan for the budget year beginning July 1 is expected to follow Parker’s campaign promise of a “cleaner, greener, safer Philadelphia, with economic opportunity for all.”

The spending plan is just that — a plan. Once the documents are turned over to the City Council, the Council will probe the pages to find ways to manipulate them to their liking before passing a compromise, probably sometime in June.

During an advanced budget briefing Wednesday, officials said Parker’s proposal uses the final $449 million in federal pandemic funding, which must be spent by the end of 2024. The city did not provide reporters with a copy of the budget or any supporting documents.

About $100 million will be used to meet the mayor’s priorities, which include new housing funding, additional spending on public safety and cleaning up the city.

Deputy Finance Director Sabrina Maynard said the city isn’t paying for any more officers but will prioritize spending on support services for the police department.

“We’re adding 15 additional 911 dispatcher and supervisor positions. We’re adding additional office clerks, community outreach positions, employee assistance program positions and nine victim advocate positions,” Maynard said. “So these are not traditional police positions necessarily, but we’re really trying to take a holistic approach and thinking about public safety.”