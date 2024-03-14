No tax hikes — or cuts — in Parker’s first city budget proposal
Administration officials say the $6.29 billion plan will follow Parker’s campaign promise of a “cleaner, greener, safer Philadelphia.”
In one of her first major tests of office, Mayor Cherelle Parker — who is less than a month from reaching the milestone of 100 days in as Philadelphia’s chief executive — will unveil her spending plan Thursday morning.
The $6.29 billion plan for the budget year beginning July 1 is expected to follow Parker’s campaign promise of a “cleaner, greener, safer Philadelphia, with economic opportunity for all.”
The spending plan is just that — a plan. Once the documents are turned over to the City Council, the Council will probe the pages to find ways to manipulate them to their liking before passing a compromise, probably sometime in June.
During an advanced budget briefing Wednesday, officials said Parker’s proposal uses the final $449 million in federal pandemic funding, which must be spent by the end of 2024. The city did not provide reporters with a copy of the budget or any supporting documents.
About $100 million will be used to meet the mayor’s priorities, which include new housing funding, additional spending on public safety and cleaning up the city.
Deputy Finance Director Sabrina Maynard said the city isn’t paying for any more officers but will prioritize spending on support services for the police department.
“We’re adding 15 additional 911 dispatcher and supervisor positions. We’re adding additional office clerks, community outreach positions, employee assistance program positions and nine victim advocate positions,” Maynard said. “So these are not traditional police positions necessarily, but we’re really trying to take a holistic approach and thinking about public safety.”
The spending push for public safety comes amid several quality-of-life crises in Philadelphia, including a major drug problem in the Kensington neighborhood and people camping on city streets.
Parker is promising a more detailed plan to fight the crisis in about a month, but indications are that support will be poured into the Kensington area to offer long-term care and housing solutions, along with a stepped-up law enforcement presence.
A concentrated effort is also expected to be made to clean neighborhoods and fight so-called “quality-of-life crime.”
Part of that will be opening up “triage facilities.” Officials wouldn’t give specifics about the $100 million dollar budget line Wednesday night, saying they wanted the mayor to describe it during her speech.
The city is also expected to spend $45 million to fill budgeted positions in the police department and ramp up its forensics lab, fulfilling a $50 million promise to increase police science spending.
For years, District Attorney Larry Krasner has called for increased forensics spending to help solve crimes and act as a deterrent. Another new effort will spend money to enhance the city’s ability to collaborate with community groups in anti-violence efforts. Parker told nonprofits last week they would be integrated into her plans to decrease gun violence, but Maynard said they were trying to get the most help for the money they had to spend.
“For our Office of Public Safety, we’re keeping anti-violence grants at the same level in [fiscal year] ‘25 as in [fiscal year] ‘24,” she said. “The new office is really thinking through how to make sure those dollars are being used in ways that are really translating into impact.”
The spending is also going to go for another new program the mayor has been talking about, “Philadelphia Taking Care of Business,” or PHLTCB, which is designed to assist small businesses to make it more attractive for residents to spend their money in the city.
Parker’s budget is not expected to include any new taxes — or cuts. Even before the pandemic, former Mayor Jim Kenney had been cutting taxes in small increments. Philadelphia City Council has also approved restarting a tax review to see what can be done to help businesses in the city and bring businesses back to town. Finance Director Rob Dubow said they were moving some real estate tax monies to the school district to help them with its finances, which along with a grant will amount to $24 million.
Parker has also called for private companies to bring back their workers five days a week, indicating she plans to do the same for city employees. That could require incentives, which would likely come from the over $400 million set aside in the budget for the unionized workforce. Most of the city’s unions are working on contract extensions and many will have to be addressed in the next fiscal year.
The city is also working on covering its pension fund obligations. Dubow said they hope to eliminate the shortfall by 2033, which could give the city millions more to spend annually.
The proposed budget still has a fund balance, or surplus, as it’s called. The number is expected to be in the neighborhood of a half-billion dollars. That is a substantial number but not to the level the city should have, according to financial experts. Dubow said they will have a rainy day fund and plan to use that for any issues in the financial plan.
