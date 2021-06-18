Philadelphia City Councilmembers announced what they described as an “historic” anti-violence funding deal, ahead of a final budget deal with Mayor Jim Kenney –– a spending package that also appears to include restored funding for parks and libraries.

“This paradigm shift, from an investment standpoint, gathers youth employment, trauma support, curfew centers, [the] Office of Victims Advocates [and] police oversight to make sure we don’t lose more and more young people,” said Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson at a snap press conference at City Hall meant to herald the deal. “That’s a comprehensive approach that we’re taking to address this issue.”

However, precise details about the deal were still scarce late Thursday as budget talks dragged on.

Kenney’s initial budget proposal called for $34 million to fund violence prevention. But Councilmembers later rallied to call for $100 million in funding, citing the city’s climbing murder rate –– which eclipsed the combined death toll recorded for the entirety of 2014 this month. At the Thursday event City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson described an even more expansive anti-violence plan –– encompassing $155 million.

However, Joe Grace, a spokesperson for Council President Darrell Clarke, later clarified that figure included $87 million in existing funding and $68.3 million in new funds.