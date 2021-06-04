Free Library supporters demand $15M budget boost

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune.

Supporters of the Free Library of Philadelphia are demanding the Kenney administration and City Council restore and boost funding for the 54-branch system after it suffered deep budget cuts last year during the coronavirus pandemic.

The nonprofit volunteer group Friends of the Free Library of Philadelphia say the library system needs $15 million more in funding beyond the $42.6 million in Mayor Jim Kenney’s proposed budget to help branches reopen from the pandemic and pay for staffing, programs, six-day service and more.

Yvette Hill-Robinson, a member of the Overbrook Park Library friends’ group, says city officials should dip into the $1.4 billion in federal pandemic stimulus funding to hike funding for the library system.

Hill-Robinson said the extra funding would be a long-term investment to help the library system hire a workforce that better reflects the city’s demographics. She said it would also help provide safe spaces for residents as the city combats rising gun violence.

“Today we are fighting to bring our communities and our libraries back from the pandemic to recover what our communities lost and we need more money from the Kenney administration and City Council in order to do this,” Hill-Robinson said during a news conference outside the Parkway Central Library on Wednesday.