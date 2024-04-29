From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Plans to rejuvenate Wilmington’s southeastern side are underway.

The east side of Wilmington’s Christiana River is abundant with restaurants, hotels, condos and walking trails.

The idea is to mirror this on the southeastern side of Wilmington.

Leading the initiative is “Opportunity LIVES Here,” which unites neighborhoods, businesses and legislative leaders to transform Wilmington’s Three Rivers region into an economically and culturally thriving community.

“We recognize with the changing demography of our state that Delaware will become a majority-minority state similar to Texas, California, Florida and other states in our country,” said Sen. Darius Brown, who launched the initiative. The term majority-minority refers to the idea that non-white people will inevitably outnumber white people.

“We have to be about inclusion. We have so many businesses from our different diverse ethnic groups and communities in the second Senate district already doing the work, already taking the risk, already building and growing businesses,” Brown added.