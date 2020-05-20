More than ten years since the last car rolled off the line, Amazon announced Tuesday that the company will take over 820,000 square feet of warehouse space on the site of a former General Motors assembly plant in Delaware.

The site in Newton, outside Wilmington, will become the state’s third Amazon fulfillment center, and ship out small items like books, electronics, household goods and toys. The company said it expects to hire 1,000 workers at the new location, although it’s not clear when those hires would be made or how soon the fulfillment center could open.

“The First State was home to Amazon’s first fulfillment center 23 years ago,” said Ryan Smith, director of Amazon robotics fulfillment centers in North America. “I’m proud to see the continued growth and investment in Delaware with our newest fulfillment center in Wilmington.”

Amazon currently operates two other Delaware warehouses in Middletown and New Castle.

“Amazon already employs more than 2,500 Delawareans, and we welcome additional investment that will result in more jobs for Delaware families — especially at vacant industrial sites that are ideal for redevelopment,” said Delaware Gov. John Carney.